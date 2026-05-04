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Mayfair Gold Corp Names Drew Anwyll CEO With Immediate Effect

May 04, 2026 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mayfair Gold Corp. (MEGCF, MFG.V), a Canadian gold exploration company, Monday said that it has appointed Drew Anwyll as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer. The current CEO, Nick Campbell, will step down and leave the company, it added.

According to Mayfair Gold, as CEO, Anwyll will lead the company's transition from exploration to production, focusing on advancing the Fenn-Gib Gold Project in the Timmins mining camp through efficient execution, technical design integration, and modern permitting strategies.

The company said that Anwyll is an engineer with over 30 years of experience in developing, constructing, and operating large-scale gold assets in Canada and internationally.

On the TSX, MFG.V ended Friday's trading at C$3.9300, down 0.25 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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