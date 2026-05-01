MaxLinear’s Explosive 200% Rally Looks Impressive—But Can It Last?

Don’t worry, Joe DiMaggio, your 56-game hitting streak is safe. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) had its own hitting streak end at 18 straight days, gaining more than 30% over the period. The SOXX fund holds 30 of the largest semiconductor companies, and its recent rally illustrates the semiconductor industry's recent surge. Beyond the fund's 30 large holdings, however, some smaller, lesser-known companies have delivered even better returns.

One of these small chip stocks is MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a circuit maker with broadening exposure to the insatiable data center industry.

MXL shares recently popped more than 80% following earnings, and the company is now on the radar of investors and analysts following its optimistic guidance. However, the stock is up about 300% year-to-date (YTD), and the valuation is suddenly very elevated. Is MaxLinear still a buy, or is it time to take profits and let the momentum settle?

Q2 Guidance Projects Sustained Growth in Key Divisions

MaxLinear reported its Q1 2026 earnings on April 23, and the stock price reaction initially confused investors. The company posted a top- and bottom-line beat, but the numbers were only slightly above analysts' projections and certainly didn’t seem to warrant an 80% after-hours pop. The true reasons for the exuberance lay in the report's details, which showed revenue accelerating in the all-important infrastructure division.

The company’s revenue was up 43% year-over-year (YOY), primarily driven by a 136% acceleration in its optical data center platforms. This puts the infrastructure segment ahead of the broadband segment for the first time in MaxLinear’s history and repositions the company as an AI tech sector play rather than a nondescript broadband chipmaker.

The Q2 2026 guide is what really sent the stock into the stratosphere. The Q1 earnings beat was solid, but the forward guidance hints that this isn’t a one-time boost. Management projects Q2 revenue between $160 million and $170 million, and full-year data center revenue between $150 million and $170 million with gross margins potentially topping 60%. These projections extend MaxLinear’s growth story through 2027.

Valuation Becoming a Concern Amidst Soaring Stock Price

While the guidance is impressive, MaxLinear could be growing up too fast. Despite surpassing a $4.5 billion market cap, the company earned $467 million in sales over the last 12 months, and its net margins remain negative. Gross margins of 60% with net margins of -26% indicates the company is struggling to turn revenue into actual profit, and the stock currently trades at over 10 times sales. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 60X is also nearly double the semiconductor industry average, indicating MXL stock is currently pricing in perfect execution.

Perfect execution is a high bar for a company that struggles with profitability and cash flow, and even the most optimistic analysts have price targets that are hovering near the current market price. Needham and Company LLC and Roth MKM both upgraded the stock to a Buy, with matching price targets of $60, but this represents limited upside even as the post-earnings bump begins to unwind. Ownership has also been sitting on the sidelines; insiders have been net sellers of MXL shares since Q4 2024.

Technical Signals Point to an Overbought Rally in the Short-Term

In addition to a troublesome valuation, the MXL rally is starting to look tired on the technical front. The parabolic post-earnings pop was immediately followed by a bearish engulfing candle, which occurs when a large red candle “engulfs” the previous day’s green candle, a common bearish reversal signal. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also extremely overbought near 80, and hasn’t been below 70 since the second week of April. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in an uptrend, but the MACD line and signal line are drifting apart in a manner that suggests volatility will remain elevated for at least the short-term future.

MaxLinear’s pivot to AI infrastructure has driven a massive share rerating, and its optimistic guidance has sparked a wave of analyst upgrades and price target increases. But with great gains come great responsibility. MaxLinear’s growth prospects need to be executed flawlessly to justify its suddenly sky-high valuation, and it's competing with larger, better-capitalized companies like Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL).

The company doesnt reportQ2 earnings until late July, so the next catalyst to justify the valuation remains distant. In the meantime, technical signals strongly indicate this pullback will continue in the short term (especially the overbought RSI), so investors would be wise to wait for a lower entry point before entering new positions.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.