MaxLinear Targets Growing Edge Networking Opportunity With New Deal

The enterprise campus and edge networking market is expected to grow approximately 7%-11% annually, driven by increasing data demands, device proliferation and the rise of localized intelligence. Against this backdrop, MaxLinear, Inc.’s MXL latest strategic alliance is viewed as a powerful alignment of silicon innovation and system-level expertise. The company teamed up with Edgecore Networks to accelerate the development of AI-driven networking solutions for enterprise and service provider markets.

As part of the collaboration, Edgecore brings industry-leading open infrastructure, including its Full Stack OpenWiFi solution, OpenLAN switching and gateway platforms, and cloud-based management via CloudSDK. Its Edge AI Box platform further extends compute capabilities to the network edge, enabling real-time intelligence and AI-powered service delivery.

MaxLinear’s multi-interface WAN solutions platform — consisting of XGS-PON, Ethernet and Wi-Fi — enables uninterrupted operations with sustained 10Gbps throughput across all packet sizes to meet the performance requirements of data-intensive applications. The platform’s integrated hardware acceleration engines provide line-rate encryption and intrusion prevention, ensuring strong security without compromising performance.

Both partners share a similar view of the convergence of AI and high-speed connectivity at the network edge. MaxLinear’s technology roadmap is aligned with this trend, enabling operators and enterprises to address evolving next-generation network demands, driven by the migration of AI workloads closer to the user. For Edgecore Networks, this partnership marks a natural next step.

Together, the companies seek to deliver an integrated ecosystem that enables enterprises and service providers to deploy scalable, intelligent and highly reliable networks.

MXL’s Peer Updates

Broadcom Inc. AVGO announced its collaboration with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. on a new, broadband-optimized reference platform for the global fixed wireless access (FWA) market, integrating Broadcom's BCM6776 Wi-Fi 8 System-on-Chip (SoC) with Samsung's B1320 5G Modem. Designed for mass-market scalability, the platform provides a high-performance, cost-competitive blueprint, enabling mobile operators to offer fiber-level broadband to accelerate service innovation and ecosystem growth.

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL introduced Marvell Teralynx T100, the industry’s first 102.4 Tbps switch silicon purpose-built for the AI era. In contrast to the legacy switching platforms designed for traditional enterprise and cloud data centers, the Teralynx T100 was architected from the ground up for AI, enabling the industry’s lowest power consumption and lowest latency at this bandwidth tier to address critical bottlenecks in today’s large AI clusters.

MXL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Year to date, MaxLinear shares have surged 394.7% compared with the industry’s 65.4% growth.



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In terms of valuation, MXL trades at a forward, five-year Price/Sales (P/S) of 10.94X compared with its 2.81X median and the industry average of 10.69X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MaxLinear’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has shown an upward trend for the past 60 days.



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MaxLinear currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.