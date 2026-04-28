MaxLinear (MXL) Price Target Increased by 95.32% to 42.93

The average one-year price target for MaxLinear (NasdaqGS:MXL) has been revised to $42.93 / share. This is an increase of 95.32% from the prior estimate of $21.98 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.88% from the latest reported closing price of $51.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxLinear. This is an decrease of 226 owner(s) or 47.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXL is 0.04%, an increase of 57.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.26% to 72,951K shares. The put/call ratio of MXL is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,150K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing an increase of 80.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 486.28% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,045K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares , representing a decrease of 43.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 56.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,038K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 43.31% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,403K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 1,254K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.