Is Maxing Out Your 401(k) in 2026 Really a Good Idea?

In 2026, 401(k)s max out at $24,500 for savers under 50 or $32,500 (or more) for those 50 and over.

It may not make sense to max out a 401(k) if you have high-interest debt to tackle or lack emergency savings.

Also consider putting your money elsewhere if you don't like your plan's investment choices or early retirement is a goal.

As 2026 approaches, it's a good time to review your retirement savings strategy and decide what goals to set for the new year. And one goal you might have is maxing out your 401(k).

In 2026, 401(k) contributions are rising from where they are today. Savers under age 50 will be able to contribute up to $24,500 to a 401(k), while those 50 and over will get to contribute $32,500. And thanks to a new super catch-up option, savers between the ages of 60 and 63 will be allowed to put up to $35,750 into a 401(k) in the new year.

You may have the ability to max out your 401(k) plan if your salary is going up or you're able to spend cautiously to carve out more room for retirement savings. But before you make plans to max out your 401(k) in the new year, you may want to reconsider. In these situations, in fact, it may be a poor choice to max out your 401(k).

1. You don't have an emergency fund

It's definitely important to save money for retirement, since Social Security probably won't be able to cover all of your bills. But as crucial as it is to have savings for your senior years, it's just as important, if not more so, to have savings for immediate expenses your paycheck can't cover.

So if you don't have at least a three-month emergency fund, it's a sign that you probably should not max out your 401(k) in the new year. Instead, put some money into a high-yield savings account so you're covered if you're hit with surprise bills or a layoff.

2. You're carrying a lot of high-interest debt

You may owe money on some credit cards or a personal loan whose interest rate isn't great. If that's the case, paying off that debt in 2026 could be a smarter move than maxing out your 401(k).

The reason? The amount of money you save in interest could trump what you gain by contributing the maximum to your 401(k).

Plus, carrying debt can be a stressful thing. It may be worth prioritizing your debt for the mental health benefits alone.

3. You don't love your 401(k)'s investment choices

It's not so unusual for 401(k) plans to have limited or expensive investment options. Granted, many 401(k)s do offer some low-cost index funds to choose from. But all told, if you aren't happy with the choices you have in your workplace plan, then it doesn't make sense to max out.

Instead, you may want to look to an IRA for some of your retirement savings. IRAs, unlike 401(k)s, typically let you hold stocks individually, giving you far more options.

4. You're hoping to retire early

If you're in a position where you're contemplating maxing out a 401(k), it probably means you either earn a lot of money or are a very good saver. And that could mean that you're trying to set yourself up for an early retirement.

If that's the case, you don't want to tie up all of your savings in a 401(k). If you tap that account before reaching age 59 and 1/2, you'll risk a 10% early withdrawal penalty. Consider a taxable brokerage account if you expect to retire much sooner.

While maxing out a 401(k) is a great thing to do, it doesn't always make sense. That said, if you decide that it doesn't pay to max out your 401(k) in 2026, you should aim to contribute enough to that account to snag your employer match in full. That way, you won't end up leaving free money for your retirement on the table.

