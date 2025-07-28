Markets
Maximus Secures $77 Mln U.S. Air Force Cybersecurity And Cloud Services Contract

July 28, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Maximus Inc (MMS), a provider of government services, Monday announced that it has won a $77 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division.

Over an initial one-year term with four one-year options and a six-month extension, Maximus will deliver advanced cybersecurity, cloud computing, and engineering support across multiple security domains for the Department of Defense.

MMS is currently trading at $72.57, down $0.87 or 1.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

