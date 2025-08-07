Maximus Inc Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Maximus Inc (MMS) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $105.98 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $89.75 million, or $1.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Maximus Inc reported adjusted earnings of $122.93 million or $2.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $1.348 billion from $1.314 billion last year.

Maximus Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $105.98 Mln. vs. $89.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue: $1.348 Bln vs. $1.314 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.35 - $7.55 Full year revenue guidance: $5.375 - $5.475 Bln

