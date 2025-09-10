Markets
Maximus Expands Stock Repurchase Program To $400 Mln

September 10, 2025 — 07:05 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Maximus (MMS) has expanded its common stock repurchase program to a total of $400 million, which includes $32.7 million remaining under its prior program.

The company will buy back shares through open market purchases, 10b5-1 plans, or private transactions, depending on market conditions and corporate needs. The program has no set expiration date and can be modified or suspended at any time.

CEO Bruce Caswell said the move reflects Maximus' sustained momentum, commitment to disciplined capital allocation, and focus on returning value to shareholders while funding strategic growth initiatives. Since June 30, 2025, Maximus has repurchased 375,898 shares for about $31.6 million.

Wednesday MMS closed at $87.60, up 0.21%, with no after-hours movement on the NYSE.

