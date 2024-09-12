Maximus Bags $40 Mln Task Order Under IRS EDOS Contract

(RTTNews) - Maximus, Inc. (MMS), Thursday announced that the company has been awarded a five-year, $40 million task order by the Internal Revenue Service to deliver end-to-end development and modernization services for the IRS Enterprise Data Platform.

Under the order, Maximus will provide analysis, planning, modernization, and operationalization expertise to the IRS and help transform and transition current data and business intelligence processing to cloud-based Platform-as-a-Service.

Currently, Maximus's stock is trading at $86.11, up 0.24 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

