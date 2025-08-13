Markets

Maximum Entertainment Q2 Loss Widens

August 13, 2025 — 02:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Maximum Entertainment AB (MAXENT_B.ST), on Wednesday, reported its interim results for the second quarter of 2025.

Net sales for the quarter totaled EUR13.7 million, down from EUR17.4 million in Q2 2024. Loss per share widened to EUR0.12 from EUR0.01 in the same quarter of last year.

The gross margin narrowed slightly to 32%, compared to 34% in the prior-year period, indicating a modest decline in profitability at the gross level.

Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR1.1 million, a decrease from EUR1.5 million in Q2 2024, while the adjusted EBITDA margin remained stable at 8%. Adjusted EBIT fell to -EUR1.2 million, compared to -EUR0.4 million last year, and EBIT dropped sharply to -EUR1.74 million from a positive EUR2.3 million in Q2 2024. This swing into negative territory highlights increased amortization and operating costs.

Despite earnings pressure, cash flow from operating activities improved to EUR 3.1 million, up from EUR 2.2 million in Q2 2024, indicating tighter working capital management. The company also reduced its total headcount to 118 employees, down from 192, as part of ongoing cost optimization efforts.

Maximum Entertainment remains in active discussions with its lenders and continues to explore strategic options to stabilize its financial position.

