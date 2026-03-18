Maxim Group Upgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2026, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:VRTX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.96% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is $540.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $333.30 to a high of $656.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.96% from its latest reported closing price of $462.49 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 10,721MM, a decrease of 10.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,944 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 688 owner(s) or 26.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTX is 0.27%, an increase of 30.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.69% to 244,572K shares. The put/call ratio of VRTX is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 25,510K shares representing 10.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,911K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,316K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,553K shares , representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 19.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,039K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,435K shares , representing a decrease of 6.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 87.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,982K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,974K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,734K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,689K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 13.45% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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