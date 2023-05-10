Maxim Group Upgrades Paltalk (PALT)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.11% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paltalk is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 75.11% from its latest reported closing price of 2.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Paltalk is 12MM, an increase of 10.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paltalk. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PALT is 0.00%, an increase of 94.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.89% to 259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PALT by 15.67% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 54.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PALT by 269.80% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 34K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 199.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PALT by 83.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 16.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PALT by 4.59% over the last quarter.

See all Paltalk regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.