Maxim Group Upgrades Palisade Bio (PALI)

On March 30, 2023, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,417.86% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Palisade Bio is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1,417.86% from its latest reported closing price of $1.68.

The projected annual revenue for Palisade Bio is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$7.14.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 78K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PALI by 72.43% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 65K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 61K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PALI by 67.86% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palisade Bio. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 85.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PALI is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 100.00% to 0K shares.

Palisade Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palisade Bio is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio’s innovative lead asset, LB1148, is a Phase 3-ready protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. Positive data from Phase 2 trials of LB1148 demonstrated safety and tolerability as well as a statistically significant improvement in return to bowel function and decrease in length of stay in ICU and hospital compared to placebo. Palisade Bio believes that its investigational therapies have the potential to address the myriad health conditions and complications associated with chronic disruption of the gastrointestinal epithelial barrier.

