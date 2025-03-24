Maxim Group Upgrades Nexalin Technology (NXL)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Nexalin Technology (NasdaqCM:NXL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.57% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nexalin Technology is $3.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 28.57% from its latest reported closing price of $2.38 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexalin Technology. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXL is 0.00%, an increase of 75.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.75% to 512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 125K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 74.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXL by 1,470.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 107K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing an increase of 26.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXL by 438.05% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 52K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 37.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXL by 581.06% over the last quarter.

Drive Wealth Management holds 20K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 17K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

