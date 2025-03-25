Maxim Group Upgrades Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2025, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Moleculin Biotech (NasdaqCM:MBRX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,632.08% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Moleculin Biotech is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 1,632.08% from its latest reported closing price of $1.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Moleculin Biotech is 23MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moleculin Biotech. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBRX is 0.00%, an increase of 51.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 486K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 318K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBRX by 44.08% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 41K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBRX by 37.69% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBRX by 42.18% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBRX by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Moleculin Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's clinical stage drugs are: Annamycin, a NextGeneration Anthracycline, designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML, WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and hematologic malignancies, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including other Immune/Transcription Modulators, as well as WP1122 and related compounds capable of Metabolism/Glycosylation Inhibition.

