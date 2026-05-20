Maxim Group Upgrades Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2026, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Gilead Sciences (NasdaqGS:GILD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.89% Upside

As of May 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Gilead Sciences is $161.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $123.22 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.89% from its latest reported closing price of $130.50 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Gilead Sciences is 28,098MM, a decrease of 5.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilead Sciences. This is an decrease of 853 owner(s) or 26.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILD is 0.24%, an increase of 40.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 1,201,600K shares. The put/call ratio of GILD is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 80,655K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 41,284K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,872K shares , representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 35,129K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,992K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,036K shares , representing an increase of 32.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 81.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,726K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,696K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 38.76% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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