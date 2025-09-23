Maxim Group Upgrades Citius Oncology (CTOR)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2025, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Citius Oncology (NasdaqCM:CTOR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.91% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Citius Oncology is $3.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 71.91% from its latest reported closing price of $1.78 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citius Oncology. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTOR is 0.00%, an increase of 46.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 80.33% to 248K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 107K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 57K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 64.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTOR by 1,063.38% over the last quarter.

IFP Advisors holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing a decrease of 222.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTOR by 74.86% over the last quarter.

