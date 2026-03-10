Maxim Group Upgrades Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Cellectar Biosciences (NasdaqCM:CLRB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,456.49% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cellectar Biosciences is $47.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 1,456.49% from its latest reported closing price of $3.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cellectar Biosciences is 97MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellectar Biosciences. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLRB is 0.00%, an increase of 25.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 45.64% to 351K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 100K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DRW Securities holds 45K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 53.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLRB by 62.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 13.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLRB by 41.38% over the last quarter.

Sequoia Financial Advisors holds 25K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 57.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLRB by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Warberg Asset Management holds 14K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

