Maxim Group Upgrades Bionano Genomics (BNGO)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Bionano Genomics (NasdaqCM:BNGO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.39% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bionano Genomics is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 88.39% from its latest reported closing price of $3.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bionano Genomics is 141MM, an increase of 393.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bionano Genomics. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 192.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNGO is 0.02%, an increase of 3,789.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.15% to 150K shares. The put/call ratio of BNGO is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 45.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 505K shares representing 16.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Everstar Asset Management holds 45K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing a decrease of 2,259.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 22.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company.

Bionano Genomics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano's Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns.

