Maxim Group Upgrades ABM Industries (ABM)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.81% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for ABM Industries is $53.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.81% from its latest reported closing price of $40.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ABM Industries is 8,636MM, a decrease of 2.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.71, an increase of 18.77% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABM Industries. This is an decrease of 239 owner(s) or 36.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABM is 0.09%, an increase of 53.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.92% to 59,487K shares. The put/call ratio of ABM is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 2,712K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 30.83% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 1,635K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,451K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 53.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,415K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,391K shares , representing a decrease of 68.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 93.41% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,332K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares , representing an increase of 16.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 80.15% over the last quarter.

