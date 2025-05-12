Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Maxim Group initiated coverage of ProMIS Neurosciences (NasdaqCM:PMN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,322.31% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for ProMIS Neurosciences is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 1,322.31% from its latest reported closing price of $0.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ProMIS Neurosciences is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProMIS Neurosciences. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMN is 0.18%, an increase of 28.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.01% to 9,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Point Partners holds 2,645K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,791K shares , representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMN by 15.07% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,510K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,670K shares , representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMN by 39.20% over the last quarter.

Sphera Funds Management holds 1,929K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ally Bridge Group holds 1,593K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altium Capital Management holds 574K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMN by 483.55% over the last quarter.

