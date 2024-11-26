News & Insights

Stocks
OSTX

Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of OS Therapies (OSTX) with Buy Recommendation

November 26, 2024 — 03:09 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of OS Therapies (NYSEAM:OSTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 646.34% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for OS Therapies is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 646.34% from its latest reported closing price of $2.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in OS Therapies. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 700.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OSTX / OS Therapies Incorporated Shares Held by Institutions

Millennium Management holds 60K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.

CM Management holds 50K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

Delta Investment Management holds 18K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Hrt Financial holds 18K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 10K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for OS Therapies Incorporated -> Find out what the Options Markets think of OS Therapies Incorporated -> See our take on OS Therapies Incorporated Upcoming Earnings -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OSTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.