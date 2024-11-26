Maxim Group Initiates Coverage of OS Therapies (OSTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Maxim Group initiated coverage of OS Therapies (NYSEAM:OSTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 646.34% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for OS Therapies is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 646.34% from its latest reported closing price of $2.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in OS Therapies. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 700.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 60K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.

CM Management holds 50K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

Delta Investment Management holds 18K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Hrt Financial holds 18K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 10K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.