Maxell’s Innovative Battery Powers AI Image Recognition

Maxell, Ltd.’s ceramic-packaged all-solid-state battery, PSB401010H, has been adopted by its subsidiary Maxell Frontier Co., Ltd. for the iXAM Vision Engine’s real-time clock backup. This collaboration highlights the innovative use of high heat-resistant batteries in AI-enabled image recognition units, improving performance and user convenience. Maxell aims to expand its development of reliable, high-performance batteries for challenging environments.

