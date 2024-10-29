News & Insights

Maxell’s Innovative Battery Powers AI Image Recognition

October 29, 2024 — 04:23 am EDT

Maxell, Ltd. (JP:6810) has released an update.

Maxell, Ltd.’s ceramic-packaged all-solid-state battery, PSB401010H, has been adopted by its subsidiary Maxell Frontier Co., Ltd. for the iXAM Vision Engine’s real-time clock backup. This collaboration highlights the innovative use of high heat-resistant batteries in AI-enabled image recognition units, improving performance and user convenience. Maxell aims to expand its development of reliable, high-performance batteries for challenging environments.

