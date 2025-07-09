MaxCyte, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6th

MaxCyte will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, followed by a conference call.

$MXCT Insider Trading Activity

$MXCT insiders have traded $MXCT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MXCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS J SWIRSKY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 6,939 shares for an estimated $22,061

DAVID I. SANDOVAL (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,819 shares for an estimated $21,393 .

. JOHN JOSEPH JOHNSTON sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $13,934

ALI SOLEYMANNEZHAD (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 1,211 shares for an estimated $3,850

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MXCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $MXCT stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MXCT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MXCT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MXCT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MXCT forecast page.

Full Release



ROCKVILLE, Md., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2025 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 6



th



, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.







Earnings Conference Call Details







Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to



register online



. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte website at



https://investors.maxcyte.com/



.







About MaxCyte











At MaxCyte



®



, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation



®



technology and SeQure DX™ gene editing risk assessment services enable precise, efficient and scalable cell engineering. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers from around the world to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we've been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine. Learn more at



maxcyte.com



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.











Investor Relations











Gilmartin Group









David Deuchler, CFA





+1 415-937-5400







ir@maxcyte.com









Media Relations











Oak Street Communications









Kristen White





+1 415-608-6060







kristen@oakstreetcommunications.com





