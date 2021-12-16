Maxar (MAXR) to Launch 2 WorldView Legion Satellites in Spring

Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR recently announced that it will launch the first two WorldView Legion satellites in collaboration with the aerospace giant — SpaceX. The Westminster, CO-based company has a booked window of May 15, 2022, to Jun 13, 2022, for the lift-off. The testing of these two satellites is currently underway.



With a global footprint in more than 70 countries, Maxar is recognized as a trusted name in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The company operates the world’s most sophisticated constellation of earth imaging satellites.



It delivers ground-breaking technologies to enhance national intelligence with commercial imagery and expertise. Maxar’s constellation of high-resolution satellites is widely known for its unrivaled accuracy, which helps in making critical, time-sensitive decisions.



The WorldView Legion is a fleet of advanced satellites, which are equipped with remote monitoring for enhanced support of emergency response and maritime surveillance. Its high-frequency collection of delicate imagery supports accurate mapping to better understand on-ground conditions.



Designed to improve critical earth intelligence applications, the WorldView Legion satellite constellation gives Maxar the ability to revisit the most rapidly changing areas on earth up to 15 times per day for monitoring missions. The revisits help gather information, which can be useful for national security and environmental sustainability.



Maxar’s shares have declined 21.9% against the industry’s growth of 9.9% in the past year. We, however, remain confident of the inherent potential of this stock, thanks to its solid growth plans and accretive bookings in both the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments.

The satellites are also compatible with global infrastructure and access programs for Maxar customers. Maxar has planned to launch six WorldView Legion satellites. The WorldView Legion constellation boasts highly accurate collection capacity, which powers sensor-to-shooter applications and wide-area, artificial intelligence and machine learning modeling.



The six satellites will fly in both polar and mid-inclination orbits with 30 cm-class resolution data, thereby enabling Maxar to collect more imagery between plus or minus 50 degrees latitude as the majority of the world's population lives in this zone. Also, it will help to transition from 2D to 3D capabilities to address crucial missions like GPS-denied navigation and autonomy and network planning.



Of late, the company has been making significant progress on its near-term priorities for sustained top and bottom-line growth. These comprise efforts to re-engineer the Space Solutions business, and position Imagery and Services businesses for long-term growth. It is also making efforts to provide greater value to its mission partners with a consistent focus on speed, expanded data sources and tools.



Maxar is making progress on its multi-year strategy to position it for sustained revenue, earnings and cash-flow growth. Based on the distinct operational strategy, Maxar is confident of catering to its government and commercial customers in 2022 on the back of WorldView Legion’s avant-garde capabilities.



