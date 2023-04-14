Maxar (MAXR) Secures Stage 2 Contract for RF Remote Sensing

Maxar Technologies MAXR announced that its subsidiary, Aurora Insight, has been granted a Stage 2 contract extension by the National Reconnaissance Office (“NRO”) for commercial radio frequency (RF) remote sensing.

This contract builds on Aurora’s previous award from the NRO for modeling and simulating its capabilities to support the U.S. government's commercial RF reconnaissance requirements. Under the Stage 2 contract, Maxar will show the effectiveness of its commercial RF network in real-world scenarios to assist U.S. government missions. Also, the company will show how RF environment mapping from orbit may improve and supplement current capabilities.

Maxar's RF measurements cover a wide range of frequencies, including LTE, 5G, satellite communications, radars and GPS. These measurements have both commercial and government use cases, and the Stage 2 award is a significant step in providing commercial RF data to the U.S. government.

Maxar is a space technology firm providing satellite imagery, expert intelligence services, along with spacecraft and robotics for space exploration, research and national security.

The company continues to expand its partnership with large defense companies to boost its Space Infrastructure segment. Also, its increasing contract wins from the U.S. Department of Defense, NRO and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (“NGA”) are major tailwinds.

In January, the company announced that it had received two contracts worth $35.8 million from the U.S. NGA. The first award, worth up to $22.5 million, is a one-year performance contract. The second award is worth up to $13.3 million.

Maxar will provide NGA's Foundation Program with an enhanced application programming interface to query, discover and download content from Maxar's 125-petabyte high-resolution commercial imagery archive.

Prior to that, the company announced that it was awarded a $44 million Option Year 3 contract renewal by the U.S. NGA for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery or G-EGD program.

At present, Maxar has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 31.9% against the sub-industry's decline of 25% in the past year.



