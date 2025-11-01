The Max Social Security Benefit Will Get Harder to Earn in 2026

Key Points

The maximum Social Security benefit is significantly higher than the average benefit.

Most people don't max out their Social Security checks, and it will get harder to do so in 2026.

You'll need to earn more money to get the maximum benefit in 2026.

In 2025, the maximum Social Security benefit was $5,108, and in 2025, it's estimated at $5,251 according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

This is significantly more than the average benefit. The SSA estimates the average benefit among all retired workers will be $2,071 next year.

Earning the maximum benefit has always been difficult. And it is going to become even harder in 2026 as a result of a key change to Social Security.

Here's why maxing out your checks will get more difficult in the upcoming year.

A 2026 Social Security rule change makes earning the max benefit more challenging

Earning the maximum Social Security benefit is becoming more difficult in 2026 because the amount of money you need to earn to max out your benefits is increasing.

In order to get the maximum monthly Social Security payment, you need to do two things:

Earn an income equal to or above the taxable maximum for 35 years (or more).

Wait until the age of 70 to claim your Social Security check.

Your benefits are based on average earnings over 35 years, but only earnings up to the taxable maximum count. The taxable maximum is also called the wage base limit. You pay full Social Security taxes on income up to this limit and get credit for all your income, up to this limit, in the Social Security benefits formula.

Any income earned above the wage base limit isn't taxed, and it doesn't count in calculating the average wages that determine your monthly benefit amount. So, if you want to max out your monthly check, you have to earn at least the amount of the wage base limit for the 35 years included in your benefit calculation.

Then, you need to take that maximum standard benefit that you've earned and increase it by waiting until 70 to claim Social Security, earning delayed retirement credits.

This means that, when making your retirement plans, you must ensure that you can either work until 70 or that you can live without Social Security between the time you retire and the time you claim benefits at 70. That means saving a lot more money in your 401(k) or other retirement plans.

It's always been hard to earn the maximum taxable income for Social Security, and it's getting harder in 2026 because the wage base limit is changing.

You need to earn more money next year to max out your benefit

In 2025, the wage base limit, or maximum taxable income, for Social Security was $176,100. In 2026, it's going up to $184,500. The maximum taxable income goes up most years due to inflation, and 2026 is no exception.

This means that if you want to be on track for the max Social Security benefit, your earnings have to be $8,400 higher than the earnings you would have needed in 2025. Say, for example, that you were earning $178,000 last year. If you don't get a raise, you may no longer be on track to max out your potential Social Security check.

Now, if you already have 35 years with the maximum taxable earnings, this isn't an issue for you. It doesn't matter how much you make in 2026. But if you haven't already hit this milestone, and you fall short by even $1 of the $184,500 you'd need this year, then you won't be on track for the max benefit unless you work enough years at a higher income that 2026 doesn't count when your benefits are calculated.

The reality is, most people don't max out their Social Security benefits, and most people don't get the maximum benefit. Your Social Security benefit is likely to be much lower if your earnings are closer to what the average worker makes.

You can check your online account at mySocialSecurity to see where your earnings stand and what benefit you are on track to receive. You'll see your projected benefit both at full retirement age and earlier or later claim ages.

Chances are good your benefits will be well below the max, and they may even be smaller than you'd expect, as Social Security is only designed to replace around 40% of pre-retirement income.

It's best to know that early so you can make sure you're investing plenty in your retirement plans to provide yourself with the secure future you deserve.

