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Mawson Infrastructure: Review Of Strategic Opportunities Ongoing

March 16, 2026 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mawson Infrastructure Group said its Board formed a Strategic Transactions Committee to evaluate a range of alternatives to the company, including potential M&A transactions, joint ventures and other opportunities. There is no deadline or definitive timetable set for completion of the strategic process.

Ryan Costello, Chair of the Board, said: "Mawson has valuable assets, strong potential, and a strategy built for sustainable growth, and the Board will continue to explore all opportunities to unlock significant value and deliver superior returns for our shareholders."

At last close, Mawson Infrastructure was trading at $2.52, down 4.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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