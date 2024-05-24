Maven VCT 4 Expands Share Capital

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (GB:MAV4) has released an update.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC has announced the issuance of 413,457 new ordinary shares at a price of 60.09p each as part of its Dividend Investment Scheme, expanding its share capital to 143,341,152 shares. The new shares are expected to be listed on the London Stock Exchange and become tradable around May 30, 2024. This move provides shareholders with the necessary information to adjust their stake notifications in the company.

