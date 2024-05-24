Maven VCT 4 Director Buys Shares

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (GB:MAV4) has released an update.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC has reported a share purchase transaction by Director Fraser Gray under the Dividend Investment Scheme. The transaction, which involved 4,197 Ordinary Shares at a price of 60.09p each, took place on 24 May 2024 in London.

