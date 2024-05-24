News & Insights

Stocks

Maven VCT 4 Director Buys Shares

May 24, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (GB:MAV4) has released an update.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC has reported a share purchase transaction by Director Fraser Gray under the Dividend Investment Scheme. The transaction, which involved 4,197 Ordinary Shares at a price of 60.09p each, took place on 24 May 2024 in London.

For further insights into GB:MAV4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.