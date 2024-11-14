News & Insights

Maven Income and Growth VCT Approves Key Resolutions

November 14, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Maven Income and Growth VCT (GB:MIG1) has released an update.

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC successfully passed key resolutions at their General Meeting, allowing the company to issue new ordinary shares and disapply pre-emption rights. This move aims to strengthen the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The resolutions were supported by a significant number of proxy votes, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

