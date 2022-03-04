MAURY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Marui Limited (Symbol: MAURY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.11, changing hands as low as $37.76 per share. Marui Limited shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAURY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAURY's low point in its 52 week range is $33.46 per share, with $42.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.76.

