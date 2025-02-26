$MATX stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MATX stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,314,752 of trading volume.

$MATX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MATX:

$MATX insiders have traded $MATX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J COX (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,999 shares for an estimated $1,963,471 .

. PETER T HEILMANN (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC) sold 5,404 shares for an estimated $877,373

QIANG GAO (Senior Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $648,744

RUSTY K ROLFE (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $497,903 .

. CHRISTOPHER A SCOTT (Senior Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $322,677

GRACE M CEROCKE (Senior Vice President) sold 2,096 shares for an estimated $281,346

JASON LEE TAYLOR (Senior Vice President) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $135,730

JOHN WARREN SULLIVAN (Senior Vice President) sold 750 shares for an estimated $124,125

LEONARD P ISOTOFF (Senior Vice President) sold 492 shares for an estimated $79,339

$MATX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $MATX stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MATX Government Contracts

We have seen $185,347 of award payments to $MATX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

