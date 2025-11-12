Mattr Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mattr Corp. (MATR.TO) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$2.85 million, or C$0.05 per share. This compares with C$12.79 million, or C$0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mattr Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$2.97 million or C$0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.2% to C$314.90 million from C$226.24 million last year.

Mattr Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.85 Mln. vs. C$12.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.05 vs. C$0.19 last year. -Revenue: C$314.90 Mln vs. C$226.24 Mln last year.

