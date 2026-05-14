Mattr Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MATR.CA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Mattr Corp (TSX: MATR.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.54, changing hands as high as $11.65 per share. Mattr Corp shares are currently trading up about 23.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MATR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MATR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.27 per share, with $12.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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