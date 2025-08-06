Matthews (MATW) Q3 EPS Beats by 30%

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.28, beating analyst expectations by 30.2% (non-GAAP), but fell 50.0% from the prior year (non-GAAP).

Revenue (GAAP) was $349.4 million, up 8.5% over analyst estimates for GAAP sales, but down 18.3% from the prior year due to the SGK divestiture.

Strong margin improvement and debt reduction were highlights, while cash flow and non-GAAP profits declined sharply year over year.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW), a global provider of memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions, released its earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 6, 2025. The most notable news was the company’s outperformance versus analyst expectations on both revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS), even as headline figures declined year-over-year due to the sale of its SGK Brand Solutions business. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.28 compared to the $0.215 estimate, while revenue (GAAP) reached $349.4 million versus the $321.95 million consensus. The quarter saw notable improvements in gross margin (GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA margin, with solid execution in Memorialization and Industrial Technologies despite lower cash generation and lower adjusted profits (non-GAAP) versus the prior year.

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Estimate Q3 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.28 $0.22 $0.56 (50.0%) EPS (GAAP) $0.49 $0.06 NM Revenue (GAAP) $349.4 million $321.95 million $427.8 million (18.3%) Adjusted EBITDA $44.6 million $44.7 million (0.4%) Net Income (GAAP) $15.4 million $1.8 million NM

Company Overview and Recent Business Focus

Matthews International operates through two core segments. The Memorialization segment provides caskets, cemetery products, cremation equipment, and related services, primarily across North America and Europe. Its Industrial Technologies unit focuses on custom energy storage solutions, dry electrode battery technology, product identification, and warehouse automation technologies. The Brand Solutions (SGK) segment, which provided brand management and packaging solutions, transitioned to a 40% stake in a joint venture called Propelis following the sale of its majority interest in Q3 FY2025.

The company’s recent focus has been on optimizing its portfolio for sustainable growth. It is concentrating on margin expansion, cost efficiency, and deleveraging its balance sheet following the SGK sale. Key success factors include adjusting Memorialization’s offerings to demographic trends, advancing technology leadership in Industrial Technologies, and capturing joint venture returns post-SGK divestiture. Disciplined cost management and cash flow generation also remain priorities alongside simplification of complex reporting from the Propelis partnership.

Quarter Highlights: Segment Performance and Key Developments

In Memorialization, powered by the acquisition of The Dodge Company, which produces embalming chemicals, and positive price realization. However, volumes were modestly lower because of a decline in casketed deaths and continued slowdowns from a post-pandemic normalization in product demand. The Memorialization segment delivered an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21%, up from 19% a year ago, showing success in cost reduction and productivity improvements.

Industrial Technologies, spanning energy storage systems, warehouse automation, and production lines, saw sales dip 4.2% year over year. This drop was primarily due to lower engineering activity linked to a legal dispute with Tesla that limited order flow. After a favorable legal ruling in February 2025, the quote pipeline rebounded, with quoting activity now above $150 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the Industrial Technologies segment more than doubled year over year. Warehouse automation sales also began to improve, highlighting progress as e-commerce sector activity normalizes.

The Brand Solutions line reflects only one month of consolidated results from the legacy SGK unit, primarily pre-divestiture, given its sale on May 1, 2025. Reported sales in this segment dropped sharply year over year, while reported adjusted EBITDA also fell. SGK is now recognized as a 40 % equity method investment via the Propelis joint venture. The company noted that excluding the reporting lag, it would have seen total adjusted EBITDA rise 14.6% year over year on a pro forma basis due to the new structure and synergy realization.

On the organizational side, Matthews International cut corporate and non-operating costs by 11.4%, unlocking $4.9 million in savings compared to the prior year so far in 9M FY2025, and expects to generate at least $50 million in annualized cost reductions once all initiatives are complete. Gross margin (GAAP) expanded to 34.9%, up 4.1 percentage points from the prior year, driven by a mix of price realization and cost controls. Debt was reduced by $120 million, lowering net debt leverage from 4.0x to 3.5x trailing adjusted EBITDA as of June 30, 2025. This debt reduction comes from SGK sale proceeds and will likely continue if the sale of the company’s European packaging business closes as expected in the fourth quarter. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 4.2% to $0.25 per share.

Looking Ahead: Forward Outlook and Near-Term Watch Areas

The company reaffirmed its prior FY2025 adjusted EBITDA outlook of at least $190 million, including anticipated contributions from its Propelis interest. This guidance signals management’s expectation for continued cost controls for the remainder of the year. No further quantitative guidance was offered for other metrics, and management emphasized ongoing debt reduction and potential portfolio simplification. The reporting mechanics of the Propelis investment, which currently carries a one-quarter reporting lag, may temporarily add some complexity to earnings visibility and comparability across quarters.

Investors should track organic sales and margin trends in Memorialization as underlying market demographics evolve. Attention to order conversion in Industrial Technologies is warranted, as quote activity is robust but actual revenue conversion is not yet fully realized. The integration and results reporting of the Propelis joint venture will also be important, particularly as the synergy target was recently raised to approximately $60 million following the May 1, 2025, closing. Net debt leverage ratio was 3.5x adjusted EBITDA, so cash flow improvement and leverage reduction will remain key watch points for future quarters.

MATW pays a quarterly dividend, which was raised 4.2% to $0.25 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

