Matthews International Corporation Prevails in Legal Battle Against Tesla Over DBE Technology Rights

Matthews International Corporation secures legal victory against Tesla, confirming rights to sell its dry battery electrode technology globally.

Matthews International Corporation announced that a U.S. District Court Judge has denied Tesla's request to prevent Matthews from selling its proprietary dry battery electrode (DBE) technology to customers globally. This ruling follows a favorable arbitration decision for Matthews against Tesla regarding similar issues. Tesla has filed multiple lawsuits in response, which Matthews describes as meritless and part of a bullying strategy. Matthews asserts its longstanding development of DBE technology predates Tesla, and the company plans to defend against Tesla's legal actions while pursuing its own claims against Tesla. Matthews, celebrating its 175th anniversary, emphasizes its commitment to innovation and is also urging shareholders to support its board nominees in the upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting.

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Matthews International Corporation



(NASDAQ GSM: MATW) (“Matthews” or the “Company”) today announced that a U.S. District Court Judge has issued an order denying Tesla’s renewed request to block Matthews’ right to sell its innovative DBE solutions to existing and potential global customers. The Company issued the following statement:





On February 6, 2025, Matthews announced the favorable ruling in arbitration against Tesla, which reaffirmed the Company’s right to sell its proprietary dry battery electrode technology (“DBE”) to customers around the world. Since that date, Tesla has responded by filing two additional legal attacks – in less than seven days – in the United Stated District Court for the Northern District of California, attempting to re-litigate issues that have already been decided in Matthews’ favor.





On Friday, February 14, 2025, U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila issued an order denying Tesla’s request for a temporary restraining order attempting to block Matthews’ right to sell its innovative DBE offerings.





Within hours of arguing the temporary restraining order motion before Judge Davila in California, Tesla filed yet another lawsuit in Federal Court against Matthews. Tesla’s latest complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California is also meritless and appears to be nothing more than Tesla’s latest bullying tactic against Matthews. Matthews will vigorously defend this additional lawsuit while pursuing in parallel claims against Tesla for its wrongful conduct.





Over 25 years ago, before Tesla even existed as a company, Matthews’ engineers began the development of breakthrough technology that forms the basis of its DBE solutions which streamline production of lithium-ion batteries and significantly reduce production costs of electric vehicles. It is Matthews’ extensive research and development in this area that led to U.S. Patent No. 12,136,727 – not Tesla’s. Five years ago, Tesla came to Matthews seeking engineering solutions and access to our valuable intellectual property and trade secrets as well as our global engineering talent.





Matthews, celebrating its 175th year of continuous operation, will continue to vigorously defend against Tesla’s unfounded assault on its rights to sell – and further develop – its innovative technology.







About Matthews International







Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets, cremation-related products, and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment includes the design, manufacturing, service and sales of high-tech custom energy storage solutions; product identification and warehouse automation technologies and solutions, including order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking and conveying consumer and industrial products; and coating and converting lines for the packaging, pharma, foil, décor and tissue industries. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Company has over 11,000 employees in more than 30 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.











Forward-Looking Statements







Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are included pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of the Company regarding the future, including statements regarding the anticipated timing and benefits of the proposed joint venture transaction, and may be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “objective,” “targets,” “potential,” “outlook,” “may,” “will,” “could” or the negative of these terms, other comparable terminology and variations thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to be materially different from management’s expectations, and no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Factors that could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements principally include the possibility that the terms of the final award to be issued by the Arbitrator in the Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”) dispute may differ from the terms of the interim award issued by the Arbitrator and may be challenged, our ability to satisfy the conditions precedent to the consummation of the proposed joint venture transaction on the expected timeline or at all, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the proposed joint venture transaction, uncertainties regarding future actions that may be taken by Barington in furtherance of its intention to nominate director candidates for election at the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting, potential operational disruption caused by Barington’s actions that may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees or partners, changes in domestic or international economic conditions, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, changes in interest rates, changes in the cost of materials used in the manufacture of the Company’s products, including changes in costs due to adjustments to tariffs, any impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, environmental liability and limitations on the Company’s operations due to environmental laws and regulations, disruptions to certain services, such as telecommunications, network server maintenance, cloud computing or transaction processing services, provided to the Company by third-parties, changes in mortality and cremation rates, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of consolidation in the industries in which the Company operates, or other factors such as supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or labor cost increases, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of domestic or international competitive pressures, ability to achieve cost-reduction objectives, unknown risks in connection with the Company’s acquisitions divestitures, and business combinations, cybersecurity concerns and costs arising with management of cybersecurity threats, effectiveness of the Company’s internal controls, compliance with domestic and foreign laws and regulations, technological factors beyond the Company’s control, impact of pandemics or similar outbreaks, or other disruptions to our industries, customers, or supply chains, the impact of global conflicts, such as the current war between Russia and Ukraine, the Company’s plans and expectations with respect to its exploration, and contemplated execution, of various strategies with respect to its portfolio of businesses, the Company’s plans and expectations with respect to its Board, and other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







