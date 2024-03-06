Mattel, Universal Renew Jurassic World Licensing Partnership

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) and Universal Products & Experiences have announced the renewal of their licensing partnership to produce toys inspired by the iconic Jurassic World franchise.

Under the agreement, Mattel will continue as Universal Products & Experiences' global toy licensee for Jurassic World action figures, playsets, roleplay items, preschool toys, vehicles, games, and plush toys. The partnership extends to characters and stories spanning over 30 years of the franchise, as well as future content plans. The plans include the newly announced Jurassic World film set for release in 2025, along with the upcoming animated series titled Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, produced by Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Amblin Entertainment. The animated series will premiere on Netflix later this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.