News & Insights

Markets
MAT

Mattel, Universal Renew Jurassic World Licensing Partnership

March 06, 2024 — 10:36 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) and Universal Products & Experiences have announced the renewal of their licensing partnership to produce toys inspired by the iconic Jurassic World franchise.

Under the agreement, Mattel will continue as Universal Products & Experiences' global toy licensee for Jurassic World action figures, playsets, roleplay items, preschool toys, vehicles, games, and plush toys. The partnership extends to characters and stories spanning over 30 years of the franchise, as well as future content plans. The plans include the newly announced Jurassic World film set for release in 2025, along with the upcoming animated series titled Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, produced by Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Amblin Entertainment. The animated series will premiere on Netflix later this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.