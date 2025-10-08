Mattel Partners With MoMA in Five-Year Art & Design Collaboration

Mattel, Inc. MAT is set to launch a seven-product capsule collection this holiday season, in celebration of the start of a five-year global partnership with The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). The collaboration brings together the company’s creative brand with MoMA’s cultural influence, combining design and art to strengthen Mattel’s global image and cultural appeal.



Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel, emphasized that the initiative goes beyond a simple product release, describing it as a global design collaboration. Through Mattel Creations, the company continues to reimagine its brands, turning them into design-driven, collectible experiences rather than traditional toys.



The collaboration is strategically significant for Mattel as it combines the company’s innovation and global reach with MoMA’s cultural influence and artistic legacy. As part of this partnership, they are about to launch a capsule collection featuring some of Mattel’s most famous brands, each designed to creatively reimagine and draw inspiration from artworks in MoMA’s world-renowned collection.

Mattel’s Growth Momentum

The company continues to solidify its position as a leader in the global toy and entertainment industry with strong franchise and licensing partnerships, robust e-commerce and omnichannel sales, and consistent innovation in product categories.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Mattel continued to execute its strategic priorities, achieving solid international growth. The company is advancing its entertainment strategy with the formation of Mattel Studios, uniting its film and television divisions to produce high-quality content based on its iconic brands. It is working on several projects, including Masters of the Universe and Matchbox, both of which are scheduled for release in 2026. Additionally, Mattel announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI, aiming to leverage technology to solidify innovation and reimagine new forms of play.



Despite navigating the challenges in U.S. business caused by global trade dynamics and uncertain tariff conditions, Mattel saw increased point-of-sale (POS) results in all regions during both the second quarter and the first half of the year. Management believes the brands to remain strong and that it can successfully handle global trade challenges while continuing to build a stronger position for the future.



Shares of MAT have gained 13.5% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Toys - Games - Hobbies industry’s 21.4% growth. Also, tariff exposure, challenging macroeconomic environment and cash flow strains remain concerns. Going forward, Mattel is capitalizing on partner-driven innovation to reinforce its competitive position and unlock incremental revenue streams.



MAT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Mattel carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH, Carnival Corporation & plc CCL and Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD.



Norwegian Cruise Line flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.1%, on average. NCLH stock has declined 7.1% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 6% and 13.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Carnival flaunts a Zacks Rank of #1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 169.8%, on average. Carnival stock has risen 15.1% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carnival’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 6.3% and 47.9%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Boyd Gaming has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average. Boyd Gaming stock has gained 15.2% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boyd Gaming’s 2025 sales indicates a decline of 4%, while EPS indicates growth of 6.1% from the prior-year levels.

