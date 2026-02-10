Mattel Inc. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $106.2 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $140.9 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $1.766 billion from $1.646 billion last year.

Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

