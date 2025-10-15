Mattel Expands Partnership Roblox To Launch New Games Based On Iconic Toy Brands

(RTTNews) - Toy and family entertainment company Mattel, Inc. (MAT) and Roblox Corp. (RBLX), an immersive gaming and creation platform, announced Wednesday an expanded collaboration to introduce a series of new Roblox titles inspired by some of Mattel's most celebrated brands.

Monster High, Mattel's premier self-published Roblox experience, debuts October 24. Featuring iconic characters, endless style options, and secrets lurking beneath the school, the experience invites players to team up, show their claws, and discover that monster magic never goes out of style.

Building on the global success of Monster High, the No. 4 doll brand worldwide, the franchise now translates its signature play patterns into Roblox's interactive digital world. Additional experiences will follow, bringing beloved franchises like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, UNO, and more to life through a dynamic lineup of standalone Mattel games on Roblox.

Additionally, Polly Pocket and Street Sharks are now available on the Roblox License Manager and Licenses catalog, with Matchbox and Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots coming soon.

This program enables IP holders to bring their properties into immersive digital play at scale, giving Roblox developers access to officially licensed assets for gameplay and fan creations.

With eight decades of storytelling and cultural resonance, Mattel's IP brings instant familiarity that deepens fan engagement while enhancing the richness of Roblox's creative ecosystem.

Mattel has already proven its strength on Roblox, partnering with Gamefam to launch Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon in 2023. The experience quickly became a top performer on Roblox, reaching close to 500 million visits.

