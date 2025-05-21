Markets
Mattel Collaborates With Uken Games To Develop Mattel Match: Toybox Unlocked

May 21, 2025 — 11:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT), Wednesday announced a collaboration with Canada-based Uken Games to build Mattel Match: Toybox Unlocked, a free-to-play match game that brings together all of the company's iconic brands in a brand-new digital experience.

This comes as Mattel is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. The new match game would honor the company's eight decades of inspiring play, creativity, and imagination by continuing to embrace the future of play in the digital age.

At present, the new match game will be soft launched in the Philippines and Canada, with additional regions rolling out ahead of its official launch later this year.

Currently, Mattel's stock is trading at $19.66, down 0.88 percent on the Nasdaq.

