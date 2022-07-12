Mattel Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MAT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.39, changing hands as low as $22.05 per share. Mattel Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.945 per share, with $26.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.19.

