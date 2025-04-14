Mattel And WWE Extend Global Licensing Agreement

(RTTNews) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT) and WWE, a TKO Group Holdings entity, Monday announced a multi-year extension of their global licensing agreement.

This continuation ensures that Mattel will keep producing a diverse range of WWE merchandise, including action figures, playsets, and role-play items, for worldwide distribution.

This extension coincides with WWE's expanded international presence, driven by its new partnership with Netflix, which has begun streaming WWE content.

MAT is currently trading at $15.17 up $0.13 or 0.86 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.