Matson (MATX) Price Target Increased by 12.49% to 177.65

The average one-year price target for Matson (NYSE:MATX) has been revised to $177.65 / share. This is an increase of 12.49% from the prior estimate of $157.93 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $143.92 to a high of $223.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.50% from the latest reported closing price of $165.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matson. This is an decrease of 122 owner(s) or 15.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATX is 0.14%, an increase of 14.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 34,857K shares. The put/call ratio of MATX is 5.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,944K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,052K shares , representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 18.40% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,251K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 14.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,038K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 24.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 807K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares , representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 18.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 807K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 57.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

