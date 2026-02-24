Matson Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Matson Inc. (MATX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $143.1 million, or $4.60 per share. This compares with $128.0 million, or $3.80 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $851.9 million from $890.3 million last year.

Matson Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $143.1 Mln. vs. $128.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.60 vs. $3.80 last year. -Revenue: $851.9 Mln vs. $890.3 Mln last year.

