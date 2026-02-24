Matrix Service (MTRX) Price Target Increased by 15.15% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for Matrix Service (NasdaqGS:MTRX) has been revised to $19.38 / share. This is an increase of 15.15% from the prior estimate of $16.83 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.11% from the latest reported closing price of $10.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matrix Service. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 17.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTRX is 0.08%, an increase of 27.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.08% to 28,395K shares. The put/call ratio of MTRX is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 1,435K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 1,177K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares , representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRX by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1,058K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares , representing an increase of 10.50%.

Westerly Capital Management holds 988K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing a decrease of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRX by 43.69% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 884K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares , representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRX by 1.04% over the last quarter.

