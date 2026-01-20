Mativ-Miru Collaboration Accelerates Automotive eWindow Deployment

Mativ Holdings, Inc. MATV and Miru Smart Technologies have deepened their collaboration with a new equity investment from the former aimed at speeding up the commercialization of the latter’s dynamic electrochromic eWindow technology for automotive applications.

The expanded partnership builds on their 2024 joint development agreement and focuses on moving the technology from successful technical validation to large-scale, production-ready deployment. Under the strengthened arrangement, Miru’s target of delivering 10 million square feet of eWindows by 2028 will be supported by Mativ’s global extrusion capabilities and the integration of the latter’s Argotec high-performance TPU films into Miru’s proprietary manufacturing process, a key step toward meeting strict automotive durability and supply-chain requirements.

The companies have already achieved important milestones, including creating one of the largest compound-curved electrochromic sunroofs in the industry and securing early commercial orders from leading glass manufacturers last year. Their combined technology, known for its neutral tint, high clarity, effective solar-heat management and potential to improve EV driving range by up to 10%, is now being positioned for scalable production and broader adoption across automotive, architectural and industrial sectors.

Shares of MATV are up 27.2% in the past year against the industry’s 0.1% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MATV Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MATV currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

