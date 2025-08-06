Mativ (MATV) Q2 EPS Jumps 83%

Key Points Mativ (NYSE:MATV) reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 for Q2 2025, beating analyst expectations of $0.18 by 83.3%.

Revenue (GAAP) reached $525.4 million for Q2 2025, surpassing the $505.0 million GAAP revenue estimate and marking a 0.3% increase in GAAP net sales from the prior year.

Free cash flow jumped 33% year over year, while the company maintained its $0.10 per share dividend despite continued GAAP losses.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV), a manufacturer of specialty materials and solutions for filtration, packaging, and adhesives, released its Q2 2025 results on August 6, 2025. The company outpaced analyst expectations for both non-GAAP EPS and GAAP revenue, with non-GAAP earnings per share at $0.33 against an estimated $0.18, and GAAP revenue of $525.4 million topped the expected $505.0 million. While revenue (GAAP) edged higher than the prior year and the company achieved its second-highest free cash flow since its merger, with free cash flow of $48.9 million, Ongoing pressures on margins and a further GAAP net loss signal that some operational and financial hurdles remain. Overall, the period suggests progress in operational improvements with clear emphasis on cash flow generation and cost discipline, but with areas—especially around profitability and leverage—calling for continued attention.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.33 $0.18 $0.34 (2.9%) Revenue (GAAP) $525.4 million $505.0 million $523.8 million 0.3% Adjusted EBITDA $67.2 million $66.6 million 0.9% Free Cash Flow $48.9 million $36.8 million 32.9% Net Loss (GAAP) $(9.5) million $(1.4) million N.M.

Understanding Mativ: The Business and Strategic Direction

Mativ is a global producer specializing in engineered materials for a range of end-markets, particularly filtration, sustainable packaging, industrial adhesives, and protective films. With roughly 35 manufacturing sites across three continents, the business operates mainly through two segments: Filtration & Advanced Materials (FAM) and Sustainable & Adhesive Solutions (SAS).

In recent years, Mativ has refocused its strategy on high-growth and high-margin sectors. After divesting its Engineered Papers business, the company is prioritizing advanced materials for healthcare, water filtration, and specialty packaging. Success for Mativ depends on innovation capabilities, optimizing its manufacturing footprint, accelerating sustainability initiatives, and growing long-term customer partnerships.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Highlights

During the quarter, Mativ exceeded expectations for both non-GAAP earnings and GAAP revenue. The non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 marked an 83.3% beat against the analyst consensus, while GAAP revenue edged up 0.3% year-over-year and surpassed estimates by $20.4 million. Free cash flow reached $48.9 million, up 33% over Q2 2024, representing the company’s second-best figure since its 2022 merger. Adjusted EBITDA—a common profit metric before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization—rose slightly to $67.2 million, also ahead of prior-year numbers.

Despite positive cash generation, profitability on a GAAP basis remains pressured as the company recorded a net loss of $9.5 million, compared to last year’s $1.4 million loss. The loss included several non-cash and restructuring items, reflecting continued transition costs from strategic changes and portfolio actions. Management also reported a high tax expense from changes in valuation allowances and one-time adjustments.

The SAS segment posted the strongest growth, with organic sales up 5.0%, with reported net sales at $321.0 million, up 1.1% year-over-year on a reported (GAAP) basis. Importantly, organic net sales growth for SAS—adjusted to exclude the effects of plant closures and currency—was 5.0%. GAAP operating profit for SAS rose to $24.8 million, up from $15.6 million in Q2 2024, with margin gains to 7.7% GAAP operating margin.

By contrast, the FAM segment, which serves filtration and specialized film applications, continued to struggle with sluggish demand in automotive and construction markets. Net sales in FAM (GAAP) were $204.4 million, a decrease of 1.0%. Lower selling prices and volume/mix limited performance, and Segment adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) fell 4.0% year-over-year, with margin contraction. Restructuring costs and higher manufacturing expenses weighed on FAM’s profitability, and management noted that further improvement here remains a priority.

Corporate expenses improved, with unallocated adjusted EBITDA loss narrowing to $(18.7) million. Capital expenditure stood at $8.7 million, and Full-year capital expenditure guidance was reduced further to $40 million per year. Net debt was $995.0 million as of Q2 2025, and company liquidity reached $453 million as of Q2 2025, including revolver capacity. Mativ maintained its $0.10 per share dividend, continuing a trend even as it balances ongoing deleveraging targets. No share repurchases took place in the quarter.

What Drives Mativ: Products, Innovation, and Key Success Factors

Mativ’s two main business lines provide a diverse product set. The FAM segment delivers items like filtration media for clean air and water, specialty films that protect surfaces, and medical films used in healthcare settings. The SAS segment develops pressure-sensitive tapes as well as sustainable packaging solutions. These products support critical supply chains in markets such as automotive, healthcare, construction, commercial printing, and packaging.

Innovation remains central to the company’s value proposition. Mativ employs around 130 people in research and development, partnering with clients to co-develop solutions tailored for niche applications and regulatory requirements. While management reiterated its commitment to launching new products and expanding its healthcare and environmental portfolio in this quarter’s update, no material new launches were announced. Instead, ongoing projects in filtration, release liners (which are films or papers used to protect adhesives), and medical packaging aim to secure long-term, higher-margin customer relationships.

The company’s operational focus now tilts heavily toward optimizing global manufacturing and lowering costs. Spanning a global plant network, Mativ continues to streamline operations—reducing working capital and selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses. These efforts support both cost savings and supply chain resilience, as evidenced by the improved free cash flow of $48.9 million and the company’s actions to reduce capital spending and inventory investment. Sustainability also frames strategic decisions—both as a market differentiator and to meet increased regulatory and customer standards for green products.

Looking Ahead: Outlook, Guidance, and Themes for Investors

Mativ’s management did not provide quantitative guidance for the next quarter or full year in its earnings materials. However, leadership reiterated goals of continuing portfolio transformation, cost reduction, and further deleveraging. The company aims for an additional $10 million to $15 million in cost cuts during 2025, with a broader program targeting $20.0 million in annualized savings by year-end 2026. Lower capital expenditures and inventory levels will remain in focus as part of efforts to improve free cash flow and reduce balance sheet risk.

Investors may wish to monitor several evolving items over the coming months. The strategic portfolio review is ongoing, with management prioritizing shifts away from legacy, lower-growth categories in favor of high-margin segments. Watch for developments around the FAM segment’s recovery, especially as end-market pressures continue, and for signs of reduction, which will also remain a key priority, given elevated leverage and sustained GAAP losses. Finally, the sustainability strategy and innovation track record will be important for assessing Mativ’s longer-term market positioning.

The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.10 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

