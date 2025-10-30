The Math Shows SPYX Can Go To $62

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (Symbol: SPYX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $62.17 per unit.

With SPYX trading at a recent price near $56.62 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.81% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPYX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA). Although MAA has traded at a recent price of $126.28/share, the average analyst target is 23.57% higher at $156.04/share. Similarly, WST has 21.29% upside from the recent share price of $284.86 if the average analyst target price of $345.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DVA to reach a target price of $150.86/share, which is 19.20% above the recent price of $126.56. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MAA, WST, and DVA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF SPYX $56.62 $62.17 9.81% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc MAA $126.28 $156.04 23.57% West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST $284.86 $345.50 21.29% DaVita Inc DVA $126.56 $150.86 19.20%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

 Funds Holding BCSA

 Funds Holding GIGE

 STGW Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.